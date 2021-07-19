Proud Boys Leader Pleads Guilty to Torching Church’s BLM Banner
FESSING UP
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio pleaded guilty Monday to torching a Black Lives Matter banner stolen from a historic Black church in Washington, D.C., as droves of Trump supporters descended on the city for demonstrations that turned violent last year. Tarrio, 37, pleaded guilty in D.C. Superior Court to burning the flag that had been taken from Asbury United Methodist Church on Dec. 12 by members of the group. Four people were stabbed that night as the Proud Boys and other far-right groups took to the streets in support of Trump’s effort to overturn President Biden’s election victory.
Tarrio posted a video to his “Parler” account that showed him holding an unlit lighter, inches from the ignited lighters of two other people, the Justice Department said. Tarrio, of Miami, was arrested when he returned to D.C. on Jan. 4, days before the Capitol insurrection. At that time, authorities also discovered among his possessions two ammunition magazines. Tarrio also pleaded guilty on Monday to the ammunition charge.