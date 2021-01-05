Proud Boys Leader Released From Jail but Banned From D.C.
AND STAY OUT
The leader of the violent far-right group the Proud Boys, arrested Monday on destruction of property and felony firearm possession charges, has been released from jail but banned from Washington, D.C. until his next court appearance in June. Henry Tarrio, who goes by the name Enrique, allegedly led the extremist group in stealing and burning a Black Lives Matter flag from a historically Black church in the city on Dec. 30. He was taken into custody, allegedly carrying illegal high-capacity AR-15 magazines, after traveling to the capital for a rally planned in support of President Donald Trump’s fact-free bid to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election. Tarrio has pleaded not guilty, saying the magazines were for a customer of his online store. The ultranationalist group has been in a state of disarray, plagued with infighting, since Trump’s defeat.