Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Will Be Stuck In Jail Until Jan. 6 Trial
DENIED
The leader of the far-right Proud Boys, Henry ‘Enrique’ Tarrio, was denied his latest request to leave jail for home detention ahead of his trial on conspiracy charges for his alleged involvement in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Arrested in March of this year—when he was dragged out of bed in his underwear—Tarrio stands accused of helping orchestrate the extremist group’s movements and plans on the day of the riot. (Tarrio himself wasn’t present at the Capitol on that day, as he had just been arrested for burning a Black Lives Matter banner stolen from an historic Black church, for which he served more than four months in jail.) According to Reuters, the U.S. District judge who swatted down Tarrio’s bid to return home said the evidence against him was “very strong” and that he continued to pose a serious threat of “dangerousness” since he has the “skill set, resources, and networks to plan similar challenges to the lawful functioning of the United States government in the future.”