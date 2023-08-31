Proud Boys Leader Joe Biggs Gets Hefty Sentence for Jan. 6 Riot
‘INSTIGATOR’
Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs was “an instigator and leader” of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to prosecutors. Now he’ll serve 17 years behind bars after being sentenced for seditious conspiracy on Thursday. It’s a lengthy jail term compared to the other Capitol rioters—only a year shorter than the longest sentence given for Jan. 6-related crimes. That belongs to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who got an 18-year sentence for the same crime. Biggs is a veteran of the U.S. Army and sustained a head injury during his service in Iraq. He later joined right-wing conspiracy website Infowars as a correspondent. When he stormed the Capitol with his fellow Proud Boys on Jan. 6, Briggs was a “vocal leader and influential proponent of the group’s shift toward political violence,” prosecutors argued.