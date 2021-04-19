Proud Boys Leaders Ethan Nordean, Joe Biggs Detained Pending Trial for Capitol Riots
NOT GOING ANYWHERE
A federal judge on Monday revoked bail for top leaders of the Proud Boys who have been charged for participating in the Capitol riots. Ethan Nordean and Joseph Biggs are facing a slew of charges, including conspiracy, for allegedly trying to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's electoral win on Jan. 6. Prosecutors allege the two organized and led dozens of members of the far-right group to the Capitol. During a Monday hearing, Judge Timothy Kelly ordered the pair back to jail pending their trials, reversing earlier rulings. In his ruling, Kelly emphasized the seriousness of the charges against the two Proud Boys. “The defendants stand charged with seeking to steal one of the crown jewels of our country, in a sense, by interfering with the peaceful transfer of power,” he said during the hearing.