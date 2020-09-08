Proud Boys Seen in Video Attacking Protester With Bat at Oregon Rally
UGLY TURN
Members of the far-right Proud Boys violently clashed with counter-protesters at the Oregon State Capitol Building in Salem, according to videos from OPB journalist Sergio Olmos, including one showing a crowd descending on a single counter-protester to punch him, beat him with a baseball bat, and mace him with pepper spray. “Another Joe Biden pedophile right here!” protesters were heard jeering at one naked male counter-protester as others sprayed him with mace. The demonstrators had congregated in Salem after attending a nearby pro-Trump rally in a Portland suburb. The event comes a week after a rally at which a man identified as anti-fascist allegedly shot and killed Jay Danielson, a local right-wing supporter. After organizers said the official rally was over, a group of Proud Boys supporters traveled to Salem, some carrying firearms and baseball bats. The man who apparently threw the first punch at the counter-protester on the ground was later arrested, Olmos reported.