Proud Boys Who Allegedly Wrote ‘Murder the Media’ on Capitol Hit With Conspiracy Charges
DEEP TROUBLE
Two men linked to the extremist Proud Boy group who are accused of scrawling the words “murder the media” on the Capitol building during last month’s insurrection are now facing conspiracy charges. According to CNN, the Justice Department unveiled fresh charges against Nicholas Ochs and Nicholas DeCarlo in a federal grand jury indictment on Wednesday. The pair are accused of planning and fundraising for their alleged effort to block Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. Overall, the the two are charged with seven counts, including conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, and theft and destruction of government property. CNN reports that at least 11 people with links to the Proud Boys have now been charged in connection with pro-Trump Capitol insurrection.