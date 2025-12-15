Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Providence Police Release New Video of Brown Shooting Suspect

SEEKING HELP
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Published 12.15.25 3:35PM EST 
Brown University
Providence, RI - December 15: A quiet Brown University campus, two days after a mass shooting took place there. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images

Police in Rhode Island released another video of what is believed to be the suspect in the Brown University school shooting. The department has requested the public’s help in identifying the shooter. The manhunt in Providence entered its third day on Monday after a suspect who had been detained was released by authorities on Sunday evening. Until this video, police had released just one video of what they believe is the suspect walking near campus. Neither piece of video footage offers a clear view of the suspect’s face, however, and authorities have said footage from inside the campus building where the shooting took place is unusable. The suspect is believed to have fled campus on foot. On Saturday, two students were killed, and nine others were injured in what was the first school shooting on an Ivy League campus.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Oscar-Winning Director Joins Rare Club of Filmmaker Billionaires
TITANIC SUM
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 12.15.25 2:44PM EST 

James Cameron is officially raking in the big bucks, with Forbes reporting that the Avatar filmmaker has joined a very short list of filmmakers who’ve achieved billionaire status. The third of Cameron’s planned five Avatar installments, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is set to release in theaters this weekend—and the site reports that the film is likely to gross more than $2 billion and make Cameron at least $200 million more to add to his fortune. Cameron, 71, who has lived in New Zealand permanently since 2020, reached the milestone of $1.1 billion in net worth solely from proceeds from his previous blockbuster films, including The Terminator, Titanic, and the first two Avatar films. Forbes points out that the distinction sets Cameron apart from the short list of other billionaire filmmakers, including George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Peter Jackson, and Tyler Perry, who had mega-deals from studios or revenue from outside of Hollywood. Cameron himself has shied away from discussing his personal fortune—telling Puck’s Matt Belloni last month, “I wish I was a billionaire... The billionaire thing assumes certain deals that didn’t exist, one, and, two, that I’ve never spent a dime in 30 years.”

Read it at Forbes

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

This Clinically-Validated Daily Supplement Unlocks the Benefits of Fasting Without Skipping Meals
FASTING IN A PILL
AD BY Mimio Health
Published 12.15.25 12:30AM EST 
Row of pill bottles of Mimio Biomimetic Cell Care by Mimio Health
Mimio Health

Prolonged fasting has long been recognized as a powerful, proven way to support cellular health, improve metabolism, and promote longevity. But for most people, committing to a full 36-hour fast is unrealistic and comes with unwanted side effects like hunger, fatigue, and headaches. If you’re looking to experience the key benefits of fasting without actually having to skip meals, Mimio Health’s Biomimetic Cell Care supplement is precisely what you need.

Mimio Health’s powerful, clinically-backed supplement features a biomimetic formula specifically built to mirror the way your body responds to beneficial fasting. Put simply, it gives you a daily dose of the same natural signals your body produces during a 36-hour fast without requiring you to actually restrict your eating. Take two capsules of Mimio Health everyday, and the brand says you’ll activate cellular pathways linked to repair, renewal, and metabolic efficiency—the same internal processes that make prolonged fasting so effective. It’s clinically validated, and can make you feel more energized and focused throughout the day, with fewer cravings and less fatigue.

As if the health benefits aren’t enough, you can also unlock an exclusive offer if you act now: just use the code BEAST20 to get 20% off your first subscription order or a one-time purchase of Mimio Health’s Biomimetic Cell Care. It’s a simple, accessible way to unlock the benefits of fasting without having to completely overhaul your lifestyle.

Mimio Biomimetic Cell Care
Price reflects 20% discount on one-time order.
Buy At Mimio Health$80

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Iconic ‘General Hospital’ Star and 8-Time Emmy Winner Dies at 78
ORIGINAL SUPERCOUPLE
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.15.25 1:52PM EST 
Published 12.15.25 1:21PM EST 
Laura (Genie Francis) and Luke (Anthony Geary) put their turbulent past behind them and married on the grounds of the Port Charles mayor's mansion in 1981.
Laura (Genie Francis) and Luke (Anthony Geary) put their turbulent past behind them and married on the grounds of the Port Charles mayor's mansion in 1981. Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Con

Anthony Geary, who won eight Daytime Emmys for his role as Luke Spencer on General Hospital, died at 78. He died on December 14 following complications from a scheduled operation he had three days prior, TV Insider reported. “It was a shock for me and our families and our friends,” Geary’s husband, Claudio Gama, told the outlet. “For more than 30 years, Tony has been my friend, my companion, my husband.” Before his death, Geary became a soap opera legend on General Hospital. Although his initial contract was only 13 weeks, he stayed for five years before leaving the show in 1983. He then returned to the show in 1991 full-time, playing both Luke Spencer and his lookalike cousin, Bill Eckert. Geary stayed with the show for 24 more years until its final episode in 2015. His character Luke and wife Laura (played by Genie Francis) were one of daytime’s original supercouples, even though Luke controversially raped Laura when they met. Their 1981 wedding was watched by 30 million viewers, making it the highest-rated hour in soap opera history. Geary told TV Line that General Hospital was “a huge part” of “over half” his life, but he didn’t want to die on set as it “wouldn’t be too poetic.” He added that “There was a point after my back surgery last year where it became clear to me that my time is not infinite.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Jury Reaches Verdict in Brian Walshe Murder Trial
ABOUT TIME
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.15.25 12:34PM EST 
Quincy, MA - January 18: Brian Walshe listens to prosecutor Lynn Beland during his arraignment at Quincy District Court. Nearly two weeks after his wife Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, was reported missing by her co-workers, her husband, Brian Walshe, has been charged with her murder.
Brian Walshe Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A Massachusetts jury has found the husband of missing 39-year-old Ana Walshe guilty of her murder. Brian Walshe was convicted on Monday of first-degree murder after a two-week trial in which his defense team did not call any witnesses. His conviction comes nearly three years after his wife vanished on New Year’s Day, with her body never having been found. Walshe’s sentencing is set for Wednesday, Dec. 17, where he now faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. During the trial, prosecutors argued that he killed Ana and dismembered her body, while the defense claimed he had only dismembered his wife after she had a “sudden unexplained death.” Ana was last seen alive on New Year’s Day in 2023. That same month, Brian was charged with murder, misleading a police investigation, and improper conveyance of a body.

Read it at ABC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Bissell’s All-in-One Multi-Surface Cleaner *Actually* Replaces Your Mop and Vacuum
SMARTER NOT HARDER
Scouted Staff
Published 12.02.25 12:25PM EST 
BISSELL CrossWave® OmniForce™ vacuuming cereal.
Bissell

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Cyber Week is the best time to save on big-ticket items like TVs, furniture, and yes, cleaning devices. Fortunately, the deals are extended this year, and Bissell’s huge sale is one of the best we’ve seen. For a limited time, the Bissell CrossWave OmniForce is up to 52 percent off. This powerful multi-surface cleaner effectively replaces vacuuming and mopping with one sleek machine that delivers a faster, deeper, and more efficient clean.

The Bissell CrossWave OmniForce wet-dry vac blends vacuuming and mopping to tackle everyday cleaning of wet and dry messes. Plus, not only does it sweep up crumbs, dirt, and pet dander, but it also mops away spills and pet accidents—and actually sanitizes—a must for cold and flu season.

CrossWave® OmniForce™
Save up to 52% off during the Black Friday event only
Buy At BISSELL$180

This all-in-one cleaning hero is a game-changer for parents and pet owners who need to tackle tough-to-clean fur, paw prints, and spills all in one go—and on a daily basis. At up to 55 percent off for the post-Black Friday sale event, the CrossWave OmniForce is a no-brainer. This is one of the best deals we’ve seen this year, so now’s the time to invest in a cleaner space for the holidays and beyond.

If you’re looking for a more compact device, Bissell is also offering a slew of deals right now, including discounts on its beloved range of portable carpet and upholstery cleaners (think the Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Madonna Spotted With Film Director Ex for First Time in 17 Years
FAMLY PORTRAIT
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 12.15.25 11:20AM EST 
Madonna attends the world premiere of RocknRolla at Odeon West End on September 1, 2008 in London, England.
Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

Madonna reunited publicly with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie for the first time in years. The pop icon and the British film director put their differences aside to show support for their 25-year-old son Rocco’s art exhibition in London on Friday. Photos published by the Daily Mail show Madonna, Ritchie and Rocco in conversation together at the “Talk Is Cheap” show in the English capital. Rocco even documented the moment his parents appeared together for the first time in 17 years on Instagram, writing: “It’s obvious why some people might hold judgment against me, I don’t blame them. However, I am proud to be who I am, but I’m even prouder to have both of my parents together in one room supporting me.” Madonna and Ritchie have reportedly not spoken since their turbulent divorce in 2008, following eight years of marriage. Before the break-up, Rocco moved into Ritchie’s London home as a teenager while Madonna was on her Rebel Heart Tour, resulting in an ugly custody battle that Madonna said left her feeling suicidal at one point. Rocco and Madonna have since rekindled their strained relationship, including appearing on stage together during the singer’s Celebration Tour in Stockholm in 2023.

Guy Ritchie, Rocco, and Madonna pose together.
Guy Ritchie, Rocco, and Madonna pose together for the first time since 2008. Instagram/Rocco Ritchie
Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
R&B Legend Carl Carlton Dies at 72
HITMAKER
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.15.25 12:52PM EST 
Carl-Carlton
Carl-Carlton Carlton Hudgens II/Facebook

Grammy-nominated R&B artist Carl Carlton, best known for the 1980s funk-infused hit “She’s a Bad Mama Jama,” has died at age 72. His son Carlton Hudges II announced in a heartfelt post on Facebook, writing, “R.I.P. Dad. You can finally rest now. Always love you.” Carlton’s career began back in the 1960s, when he first recorded as Little Carl Carlton before adopting the stage name that would accompany him through his biggest successes. After years on the music scene, he broke through in the 1970s and ’80s with memorable R&B and funk tracks that quickly became staples. Songs like “Everlasting Love” and “She’s a Bad Mama Jama” cemented his reputation as a lively, charismatic performer and even earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. Fans and fellow artists took to social media to share condolences and memories of his music, which helped define an era of R&B and funk.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Remains of 4,500-Year-Old Egyptian King’s Temple Discovered
HERE COMES THE SUN GOD
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 12.15.25 12:38PM EST 
Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient temple dedicated to an Egyptian sun god, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The temple belonged to King Nyuserre and is 12 miles south of Cairo, in the necropolis of Abusir, where several smaller pyramids are located. It is part of a sprawling network and was first discovered in 1901, but could not be excavated due to high water levels. More than 100 years later, an archeological mission led by Italians Massimiliano Notsolo and Rosanna Pirelli of the Universities of Turin and Naples, respectively, “uncovered the remains of the temple of the valley of the solar group of king ‘Ni Osar Ra’ [Nyuserre] from the fifth dynasty [2498 B.C. to 2345 B.C.], during excavation works underway at the site.” It is thought that the 4,500-year-old burial site measures more than 10,000 square feet “with a unique architecture that ranks it among the largest and most remarkable valley temples in the Memphis necropolis,” CBS News reported. The site contained pieces of a chess-like game called Sunnat, granite entranceways, and a slope running to the river Nile, which was “likely connecting the temple to the Nile or one of its branches,” according to the ministry.

Read it at CBS News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
‘90s Star Unveiled as Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Headliner
CHRISTMAS WISH
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 12.15.25 10:49AM EST 
Mariah Carey (C) performs onstage with Moroccan Cannon (L) and Monroe Cannon (R).
Mariah Carey (C) performs onstage with Moroccan Cannon (L) and Monroe Cannon (R). Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC

Global pop icon Mariah Carey is set to raise the curtain on the 2026 Winter Olympics at the games’ opening ceremony in February. Event organizers revealed Monday that Carey, 56, is the first performer from outside the host nation confirmed for the festivities, which will take place at Milan’s San Siro soccer stadium. Officials described their decision to book the singer, perhaps best known for her festive hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” as symbolic, saying her music captures the emotional buildup surrounding the Olympic moment and reflects a spirit of unity central to the show’s creative vision. “Mariah Carey fully represents the emotional atmosphere that accompanies the run-up to the Games,” the committee said. “Music is a universal language that attracts different stories and sensibilities, and intertwines with the opening ceremony’s theme of harmony.” In addition to the primary Milan event, three alpine hubs will stage smaller, synchronized opening celebrations. The closing spectacle, scheduled for Feb. 22, will feature world-renowned dancer Roberto Bolle at Verona’s historic Roman Arena.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Nurses and Athletes Swear by This Over-the-Counter Muscle Relief Cream
NATURAL RELIEF
Scouted Staff
Published 12.09.25 1:07PM EST 
Penetrex Pain Relief Roll-On Gel
Penetrex.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2025, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness. While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.

Penetrex Joint & Muscle Therapy Cream
Shop At Amazon$30

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller. Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 45
GONE TOO SOON
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 12.15.25 8:58AM EST 
Rachael Carpani attends the 7th AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel
NCIS: Los Angeles star Rachael Carpani Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images for AFI

NCIS: Los Angeles star Rachael Carpani has died suddenly at the age of 45. The Way Back actor died on Dec. 7 “after a long battle with chronic illness,” her parents said in a statement shared on social media on Monday. The Home and Away star was admitted to the hospital in 2021 with abdominal pain, although no further information was given about the cause. “Basically it was a case of me not listening to my body and the pain (I tend to work through pain!) and allowing myself to get quite ill,” she wrote at the time. The Australian featured in 180 episodes of the soap McLeod’s Daughters in her home country from 2001 to 2009, but she moved to the U.S. to escape being recognized as her character, Jodi. The account that posted the statement announcing her death, thought to belong to Carpani’s sister, posted a birthday tribute to her in August. “Whether she’s done up and going out or staying in and working, she’s the most beautiful woman I know. Happiest of birthdays to my gorgeous sister@rachcarpani. You bring so much light and joy and we love you so much!"

Rachael Carpani
Instagram
Read it at Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Flight Canceled After Rat Causes Chaos in the Cabin
STOWAWAY
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 12.15.25 11:14AM EST 
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Airbus A330-300.
SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A plane carrying 250 people was canceled before it completed its journey after a rat was allegedly found on board, according to the Independent. The KLM Airbus A330 was on its way to the Caribbean with stops first at Aruba and then at Bonaire. The plane was grounded in Aruba after the rodent was reportedly spotted in the cabin, crawling over the top of a curtain rail and leaping onto the overhead bins, while over the Atlantic Ocean. When they touched down, those on board were told the next leg to Bonaire would not go ahead, and a deep clean was ordered, the Independent reported. “The rat was discovered over the ocean,” a KLM spokesperson told Dutch media. “Very unfortunate for the passengers who had to experience this.” Dutch outlet RTL News reported that the crew kept an eye on the rat for the remainder of the journey, and that the pilot was effectively left with no choice but to continue to Aruba. “We don’t know how the animal got on board,” a KLM spokesperson told RTL.

Read it at The Independent

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now