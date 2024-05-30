Prudish Fan Sues Madonna for Being ‘Too Sexual’ in Her Concert
LIKE A VIRGIN
A prudish fan is suing Madonna for allegedly being too sexual during her “Celebration” concert, arguing concertgoers should’ve been given a trigger warning before they sat through hours of onstage grinding, groping, and gyrating. Justin Lipeles filed a class action suit against the pop star in California, alleging she and ticket distributor LiveNation “purposely and deceptively withheld vital information” about the sexual content of the show, which fans deserved to know before purchasing their tickets, U.K. outlet Music-News.com reported. According to TMZ, Lipeles claims he and others were “forced to watch topless women on stage simulating sex acts” and likened the performance to “pornography without warning”—despite the fact that Madonna’s decades-long career has been marked by explicitly sexual lyrics, costumes, and choreography. Madonna is also no stranger to concert-induced lawsuits: she was sued last month by other “Celebration” fans, although their grievance was her chronic lateness, not promiscuity.