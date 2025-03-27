This Customizable Underwear Bundle Is the Price of a Single Designer Pair

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Do you remember how old your underwear is? If not, it might be time for an upgrade. The problem is that the best designs are expensive, and the best bundles include pairs you’d never wear. That’s where the PSD Bundle Builder excels. The easy-to-use tool lets you choose a variety of designs, from cool to casual, for less than a single designer pair.

PSD was created by two college students who “could only afford one pair of Calvin Klein underwear to wear out on Friday nights.” To flip that script, they created a company that makes unique, comfortable, and affordable underwear.

The brand built notoriety after Stevie Johnson (Buffalo Bills) scored a touchdown, lifted his shirt, and showed off the PSD logo.

The Bundle Builder is simple. You can choose any four to eight items and get 20 to 35 percent off each pair. That means you can combine men’s and women’s pairs, cotton and cool mesh, and any patterns that speak to you. It combines flexibility with PSD’s premium quality. The result is a shockingly novel shopping experience that makes buying new underwear easy and (dare we say) a little fun.