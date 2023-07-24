Saudi Team Gets Green Light to Pursue Whopping $1 Billion Mbappe Deal

CHEAT SHEET
Paris Saint-Germain has accepted Saudi football club Al Hilal’s $332 million bid to pursue French superstar Kylian Mbappe. Should he join Al Hilal, the 24-year-old forward is expected to be offered $776 million for a single season of play—bringing the package’s grand total to a staggering $1.1 billion. Those figures unsurprisingly smash existing records. PSG is breaking their own previous world transfer record of $246 million when they pursued Neymar in 2017. It also tops Lionel Messi’s previous record for the highest-paid contract in sports history. It’s still unclear if Mbappe will accept the offer from Al Hilal, as he was reportedly headed to Real Madrid already.