PSG Coach in Custody Over Racism Allegation: Report
Paris Saint-Germain soccer coach Christophe Galtier was taken into police custody on Friday over allegations of racial discrimination, according to RMC Sport. The 56-year-old was reportedly detained as part of an investigation into accusations of racist, discriminatory, and Islamophobic statements during his time as the coach of another Ligue 1 team, OGC Nice, between 2021 and 2022. The allegations were made public in April when an email from a former Nice executive leaked in which he accused Galtier of saying the team had too many Black and Muslim players. At the time, Galtier said he was “extremely shocked” by the claims. His son, John Valovic-Galtier, was also reportedly taken into police custody on Friday.