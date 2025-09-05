Hikers Rescued After Getting Lost While on Magic Mushrooms

Macaulay Culkin, 45, opened up about seeing the late John Candy as a “paternal” presence in Colin Hanks’ new documentary, John Candy: I Like Me. The Home Alone actor starred alongside Candy in the 1989 comedy film Uncle Buck when he was around nine years old. “I remember John caring when not a lot of people did,” Culkin recalled in the documentary, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, Sept. 4. Over the years, Culkin has been open about his adverse relationship with his father, Christopher “Kit” Culkin, 80. “He beat our spirits down,” the actor told New York Magazine in 2001. Earlier this year, Macaulay Culkin appeared on the Sibling Revelry podcast with Kate and Oliver Hudson, where he revealed that he hasn’t spoken to his father in nearly thirty years. In the documentary—a tribute to Candy, who died of a heart attack at 43 and also appeared with Culkin in 1990’s Home Alone—the former child star describes his father as a “monster,” but remembers Candy as someone who was “looking out for him.” John Candy: I Like Me is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on October 10.
The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln, 50, has an exposing scene in an upcoming TV show that his kids aren’t too happy about. His children, Arthur, 15, and Matilda, 17, whom he shares with wife Gael Anderson, have not spoken to him after he warned them in advance about the scene. “I said to Arthur: ‘How would you feel about me pleasuring myself on national television?’ And he said: ‘What do you think?’” he shared in an interview with The Times. In the ITV thriller Coldwater, which has a Sept. 14 release date, his character is caught masturbating in the shower by his wife, played by Indira Varma. “My children haven’t talked to me since I did the job,” said Lincoln, who played Rick Grimes on the zombie apocalypse show. “My son just said: ‘Can you just not have waited for three years until I was through school?’” But his children aren’t the only ones who won’t be tuning into the raunchy scene; Lincoln said he avoids watching himself on screen, with those duties delegated to his wife. “Look, I’m just thrilled that people are still asking me to get naked at 50,” Lincoln said. Lincoln plays a middle-aged man in London, who’s a stay-at-home father who is “secretly raging at his life.” According to the show’s synopsis, “his failure to intervene in a violent confrontation in a playground brings his identity crisis to a head,” thus causing him to move his family to a rural Scottish town eponymously named “Coldwater.” This show marks Lincoln’s return to U.K. TV after a 15-year hiatus.
Hikers Rescued After Getting Lost While on Magic Mushrooms
Four hikers have been rescued in the Slide Mountain Wilderness after getting lost while high on magic mushrooms. The Department of Environmental Conservation, says they got a call on August 29 from someone saying the group consumed psychedelic mushrooms, with one member suffering a “debilitating high.” At around 6:45 p.m., Forest Rangers found the hikers and transported them back to their rental lodging, the DEC reported. The next day, one of the rangers returned to find the hikers’ missing car keys and other belongings. “The PBA of New York State commends our Forest Ranger members in the Hudson Valley for their recent rescue of four hikers who were lost in a state wilderness area while experiencing a debilitating psychedelic mushroom high,” said President James McCartney in a statement released by the Police Benevolent Association of New York State on Sept. 4. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the chemical psilocybin found in psychedelic mushrooms can lead to “distorted sights and sounds,” along with a diminished sense of time and space.
An American tourist has caused outrage by kicking a suitcase down a long, steep flight of historic steps. Robin Bender can be seen propelling her bag down the stairs in Croatia to the soundtrack of Jess Glynne’s “Hold My Hand,” in a move that enraged locals and quickly went viral. A flurry of incensed social media users who claimed to be Croatian piled on the woman in the video, saying she embodies why locals dislike tourists, and asking her not to return to Croatia. According to The Sun, the creator of the video, Lena Moriarty, defended the woman, who she said was her mother, saying, “The fact that this has gone viral 4x, accumulated 20 million views and ended up on the Croatian news… All because my mom yeeted her suitcase down the steps.” Newsweek reports that the family claimed they had been in a rush to leave their short-term rental, with Moriarty saying, “The amount of steps in Croatia to get to our Airbnb was insanity. So the only reasonable solution we saw while leaving in a rush was to toss our bags down the stairs.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to kill any foreign troops who set foot in Ukraine before a peace deal is reached, claiming such a move would render them “legitimate targets.” The announcement came a day after Western leaders pledged to deploy peacekeeping forces to the frontlines in the event of a ceasefire being agreed. “This is one of the root causes (of the war): trying to involve Ukraine in NATO,” said Putin during a speech in Russia on Friday. “So if any troops appear there, especially during the ongoing hostilities, we assume they will be legitimate targets for defeat.” His remarks came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that 26 countries had agreed to a variety of security guarantees in the region, which involve a military presence on land, sea, and air. “If decisions are reached that lead to long-term peace, then I simply see no reason for their presence on Ukrainian territory,” said Putin. “Because if such agreements are reached, let no one doubt that Russia will fully implement them.” However, a peace deal between the two countries still seems extremely unlikely after Putin has made it clear he will not give up occupied territory in Ukraine under any circumstances.
The crypto-mogul Winklevoss twins are emerging as a powerful new force in GOP fundraising, Axios reports. Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, both 44, have already poured more than $32 million into Republican causes this year, according to a person familiar with the totals. That includes $21 million to the newly launched Digital Freedom Fund, a super PAC aiming to boost pro-Trump and pro-crypto candidates in next year’s midterms. “I think it’s really important for the Republican Party to maintain control of Congress, if we are going to usher in and realize President Trump’s vision to make America the crypto capital of the world,” Tyler Winklevoss told Axios. The twins’ money could help target Democrats like Sen. Sherrod Brown, a crypto skeptic seeking a return to the Senate, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has pushed for more regulation. Tyler Winklevoss said such Democrats have “galvanized millions of crypto holders to vote against Democrats and for President Trump.” “Who are the donors going to be for the next 20 to 30 years? I put them firmly in that group,” said Republican contributor Omeed Malik. “This alliance of MAGA and tech—that’s the future, and [the Winklevosses are] very much a part of that.”
MAGA kingmaker Steve Bannon spoke to an audience of empty chairs, claiming World War III has already begun. Donald Trump’s former chief strategist was met by a sparse turnout for his presentation, with only a smattering of attendees in an enormous auditorium to hear the talk. He also told the National Conservatism Conference that the U.K. is on track for civil war. Bannon claimed we are already in the “kinetic part” of a third global conflict, per right-wing British TV station GB News, and referring to the death toll in Ukraine, stating, “We are in the Third World War today.” The former Breitbart News executive and ex-vice president of Cambridge Analytica also bizarrely said, “England is heading to a civil war as we speak, and Nigel Farage, the rise of the populist party over there, Reform is not going to stop it.” The conference claims to bring “together public figures, journalists, scholars, and students who understand that the past and future of conservatism are inextricably tied to the idea of the nation,” and took place Sept. 2-4.
Katharine, Duchess of Kent, a member of the British royal family known for her role at Wimbledon, has died aged 92. The wife of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent—a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II—was best known for presenting trophies to the winners of the coveted tennis tournament, with the BBC reporting she ended the tradition of players bowing and curtsying upon receipt. Scenes of her comforting distraught 1993 finalist Jana Novotna will perhaps be her lasting image. She stepped down from active royal duties to pursue a career as an elementary school music teacher in the port city of Hull. She dropped the Her Royal Highness, and instead went by “Kath,” in the staff room, once saying, “I don’t like being a public figure… It’s my nature, the way I was born. I like to do things quietly behind the scenes. I’m a very shy person.” Full name Katharine Lucy Mary Worsley, she converted to Catholicism in 1994, a move not taken by any royal since 1685. In an interview with The Guardian, she once admitted she was a fan of the music of Eminem and Ice Cube. Before her death, she was the oldest living member of the royal family, the seventh oldest of all time.
You may want to leave your phone behind next time you head to the restroom, in order to avoid suffering hemorrhoid rage. A new medical study published in PLOS One has found a link between lengthy doomscrolling while seated on the toilet and the prevalence of hemorrhoids. Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center reported that out of their 125 survey participants, 66 percent reported using smartphones on the toilet. Phone use on the can was associated with a 46 percent increased risk of hemorrhoids. Study author Trisha Pasricha told NBC that using a cellphone on the toilet could lead to losing track of time. “It’s possible that constantly sitting longer on the toilet than you intended because you’re distracted by your smartphone could increase your risk of hemorrhoids,” Pasricha said. “We need to study this further, but it’s a safe suggestion to leave the smartphone outside the bathroom when you need to have a bowel movement.” The study also found that 37.3 percent of phone users spent more than five minutes per bathroom visit, compared to 7.1 percent of non-phone users. The most common scrolling in the john was for news (54.3 percent) and social media (44.4 percent). The study suggested that limiting smartphone use on the toilet by setting a timer could help reduce the prevalence of hemorrhoids in the population.
The president of a residents’ association in Lisbon has claimed that overtourism is partially to blame for the crash that killed 16 people and injured 21 others. The 140-year-old Elevador da Glória streetcar derailed and crashed into a nearby building after a loose cable snapped. Fabiana Pavel, president of the Bairro Alto Residents’ Association, told the BBC that the deadly crash could be due to “excessive tourism.” “The use of it in recent years is certainly inappropriate. It was used too much and the population lost the ability to use it as public transport, because it became a tourist attraction,” Pavel said. Tourists and locals were among the victims. The funicular was a top attraction in Lisbon and was designated a national monument in the 1990s, drawing daily flocks of tourists and regular commuters—about three million a year, per The Daily Telegraph. Regular maintenance of the tram has been outsourced to an external contractor since 2011, according to Time. The contract ended in August, days before the accident, according to The Telegraph. The Glória streetcar also derailed seven years ago due to “serious failures in the maintenance of the wheels,” according to Portuguese periodical Público, though no one was hurt at the time. The city’s other funiculars are now undergoing technical inspections. Carris, the municipal transport company that owns the funiculars, said in a press statement that “all maintenance protocols have been carried out.”