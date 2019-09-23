CHEAT SHEET
ANGRY BIRD
‘Psycho’ TV Eagles Fan Turns Out to Be Penn Admissions Dean
An angry Philadelphia supporter caught on Fox TV’s fan cam seemed to sum up what it meant to be an Eagles fan during a dismal Sunday performance. But it was soon discovered that the engaged fan was actually Eric Furda, the dean of admissions at the elite University of Pennsylvania. Furla didn’t comment when reached by reporters, but later tweeted that he was mostly yelling at the referees. “Bottom line is that calls were missed that were basic and also in place for player safety!” Furla tweeted, apparently regaining his decorum. “Not sure what the refs were looking at today!” By Monday morning, he tweeted that while he appreciated the attention, he had nothing further to say. “After further review of the play I will take the 15 yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct,” he wrote. “But I will not lose my passion for Philadelphia and Penn sports! Thanks for all the interview requests but we have a game on Thursday to get ready for which I will watch at home!”