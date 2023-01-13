A 41-year-old psychology professor has been charged with the stabbing death of her 47-year-old husband after his mutilated body was found in the apartment they shared in Argentina. Florencia Amado Cattaneo stands accused of killing her husband Pedro Zarate, cutting off his penis, and plunging the murder weapon into his eyeball.

Cattaneo was arrested at her mother’s house after Cattaneo’s sister found the victim when he failed to respond to her phone calls for several days, according to Rio Negro news outlet.

The sister became concerned when the alleged perpetrator appeared covered in blood at their mother’s home on Sunday. The body was discovered on Tuesday.

According to Zarate’s Facebook page, he played trumpet in a local reggae band and worked for a time as an actor. He was employed at the Estación Provincial Cultural Center, in La Plata, when he died.

Cattaneo was employed by the General Directorate of Culture and Education of the Province of Buenos Aires, according to several local media outlets. The couple share a 5-year-0ld son.

The alleged killer has been committed to a psychiatric hospital as the investigation into the circumstances of the murder are carried out, according to the prosecutor Ana Medina, who is overseeing the case. Various local news reports say Cattaneo had a history of psychiatric challenges.

On an Instagram post dated January 6, Zatare shared a photo of him with his wife and child, evoking the saints, “Santo Cambá, San Baltasar, protect us” to which his wife and suspected killer wrote only: “Protect us.”