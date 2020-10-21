Pubic Hair-Enthused Fort Bragg Twitter Account Gets Very Horny
SUPPORT THE TROOPS!
A public affairs officer at Fort Bragg, the North Carolina mega-base that’s home to the Army’s XVIII Airborne Corps and its special operations contingent, seemingly forgot they were logged into the base’s Twitter account when they began responding to sex-worker tweets on Wednesday. When user @quinnfinite10 made fun of a subscriber to her OnlyFans for not appreciating her pubic hair, the Fort Bragg account rallied to her defense, claiming the subscriber was “lost and doesn’t know a good thing when it’s staring him in the eyes, or tickling his nose in this case.” More than 30 minutes later, the Fort Bragg account fantasized about performing oral and penetrative sex on her “before I come up to give you a deep long kiss.” @quinfinite10 later added, “normalize horny tweeting from US army forts.” About an hour after the horny-tweeting began, the account claimed to have been “hacked” rather than having an authorized user mistakenly log in. The entire account then appeared to be deleted.