Public Library Will Ban ‘Porn Star’ Book—After 20 People Read It First
CHECK IT OUT
A public library system in Missouri is set to remove a book on sexual health, but only after allowing everyone on the title’s waitlist to read it first. An internal review committee of the St. Charles City-County Library system decided to remove Bang Like a Porn Star: Sex Tips From the Pros from shelves after parents campaigned for its withdrawal. Critics argued that the book—which includes interviews with gay porn stars—contained images which are too graphic for a public library. St. Charles City-County Library CEO Jason Kuhl said the work does “have explicit photographs that seemed unrelated to the text they should have been illustrating.” He said 20 people are currently waiting to check the book out, however, and the book wouldn’t be removed until the waitlist has been cleared. While the system only originally had a single copy of the book, more copies were purchased for the committee’s review.