PANTS GOING PUBLIC
I Wore Public Rec’s Athleisure Pants All Over New York. They’re One of My New Favorites.
I’m often looking for new athleisure pants and shirts, which launch new collections and one-offs often — and was very excited to try out Public Rec’s Workday Pant. I’ve been trying them out since Public Rec sent me a pair and they’re possibly one of the most comfortable pairs of pants I’ve ever worn. In a sentence, I’d say that when I get home, I don’t feel compelled to peel the Workdays off and can actually lounge in them as if they were yoga or sweat pants. That’s rare for me. And their comfort can be pretty easily explained through the features they boast. The very (very) breathable, quick-drying, and stretchy fabric is a polyester and spandex blend and uniquely requires little in the way of maintenance. No special care instructions here: Just machine wash as you would any other pair of pants. That makes them a great option for travel, to boot. Other than the comfort features, you’re also getting the office-worthy look of chinos with added bonuses like a hidden back zipper pocket inside the normal open-format pocket and tapered bottoms for a perfect fit. More than 250 reviewers left the Workdays a 4.8-star average rating and they come in various and separately customizable waist sizes and inseam lengths, and colors like Sand or Slate. If you’re looking for a new pair of pants that are perfect for anywhere-to-office-to-cocktails, a pair like this belongs in your wardrobe. | Shop at Public Rec >
