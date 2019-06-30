CHEAT SHEET
Summer-Perfect Athleisure Is Better When It Looks Great — And Better Yet With an Exclusive Discount
As summer keeps creeping up and humidifying everything we’ve been doing and forcing us to sweat our butts off, it’s a perfect time to start shopping for clothing to get you through the warmer season. And athleisurewear brand Public Rec is here to help with a 10% discount sitewide right now. Use code DAILYBEAST10 to get a few bucks off staples like the Workday Pant—yours for $97 after the discount. Its very (very) breathable, quick-drying, and stretchy fabric is a polyester and spandex blend and uniquely requires little in the way of maintenance — it also looks great. Its companion, the All Day Every Day Pant ($89 with the discount), boasts similar features, comes in more colors, and maintains a 4.9-star average rating from more than 3,500 reviewers, which is wild. As for tops, Public Rec still has everything you need to get you through the day at work and well into your evening. The short-sleeve Go-To Henley, which is $61 with the code, blends Pima cotton with Tencel and spandex to keep it soft, stretchy, wrinkle-resistant, moisture-wicking, and breathable. Whatever you need for your summer wardrobe is better when it breathes and comes equipped with functional features you will actually enjoy using. | Shop at Public Rec >
