Our Favorite Real Pants Are 20% Off Right Now
HARD PANTS
You may have heard the term by now: hard pants. It’s time for them to make a comeback, and anything with an elastic waistband is getting left in the dust. But that transition can be a little difficult. Thankfully, one of our favorite, and most comfortable pairs of pants is 20% off right now, to help you ease back into reality.
Workday Pant
Down From $108
Scouted Contributor Gideon Grudo called the Public Rec Workday Pants “one of the most comfortable pairs of pants [he’s] ever worn.” They are almost like yoga pants or sweats, but instead, look like chinos you could wear to the office. They are stretchy so you don’t feel restricted and have tapered calves for a perfect fit.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.