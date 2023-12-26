CHEAT SHEET
Public Revolts Against Plan for Modern Windows in Notre Dame
More than 120,000 people have signed a petition against French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to hold a contest to choose modern stained glass windows to replace seven dating from the mid-1800s in a rebuilt Notre Dame. “The stained glass windows in Notre Dame designed by Viollet-le-Duc were created as a coherent whole. It is a genuine creation that the architect wanted to be faithful to the cathedral’s gothic origins,” the petition reads, according to The Guardian. The public previously scuttled Macron’s plan to modernize the cathedral as it was being rebuilt, and a new spire matches the one that toppled in the 2019 inferno.