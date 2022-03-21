Security Called in at Montana Airport to Handle ‘Frustrated’ Ted Cruz
‘COME AND TAKE IT’
A viral clip posted to Reddit captures Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in a heated confrontation with airport employees on Sunday in Bozeman, Montana. In the video, which seems to be filmed from behind an employee desk at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, Cruz can be seen shaking his head in irritation at two United Airlines workers. Though his face is obscured by a mask that reads “Come and Take It,” the conversation doesn’t go well as the video shows a Public Safety Officer stepping in. A representative for the airport later told the Daily Mail that Cruz was frustrated because he had missed check-in for his flight and options to re-schedule were limited due to Spring Break crowds. The rep also confirmed that the law enforcement officer who was summoned to handle a “frustrated passenger” did not know who Cruz was.