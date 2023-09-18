CHEAT SHEET
Publisher Pauses Russell Brand Book Projects Amid Rape Allegations
Read it at The Guardian
Following a series of disturbing allegations of rape, sexual abuse and grooming leveled against U.K. comedian Russell Brand in a new Channel 4 documentary over the weekend, the publisher of one of Brand’s books announced on Monday that it had suspended all upcoming projects with the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star, who’s pivoted to wellness guru-dom in recent years. “These are very serious allegations and in the light of them, Bluebird has taken the decision to pause all future publishing with Russell Brand,” the imprint Bluebird said, according to The Guardian. Brand was due to publish Recovery: The Workbook: A Practical Guide to Finding Freedom from Our Addictions with Bluebird in December.