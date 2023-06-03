Former Publishing Exec Alleges Ex-Wife Stole Millions, Left Him in Debt
‘SYSTEMATICALLY LOOTED’
The former CEO of publishing titan Simon & Schuster is accusing his younger ex-wife of cleaning out his bank accounts and leaving him sick and in debt, according to new court filings. Richard E. Snyder, the 72-year-old former CEO, claims his ex-wife Terresa Liu, who is 44, cleaned out his bank accounts while he was hospitalized, the New York Post reports. The pair broke up in 2018 but never actually separated, with Liu, who the court filings describe as a “grinch,” claiming to remain as his caretaker. Instead, Snyder alleges she eventually took off, spending his money while he lay in bed. By the time Snyder got a hold of his son for help, he was in “a deplorable state of health” and deep in debt, according to the Post. Court papers suggest he had no idea of the extent of his “accounts being systematically looted” by Liu. Now, Snyder is seeking $3 million from Liu, a fraction of his previous fortune of $43.5 million.