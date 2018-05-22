Publix Censors ‘Summa Cum Laude’ on Graduation Cake Order

The grocery giant Publix is taking heat online for censoring a message on a cake that was meant to celebrate a new graduate’s academic achievement of summa cum laude status. Cara Koscinski ordered the cake online after her son Jacob graduated from his home-school program in Charleston, South Carolina, with a 4.89 grade-point average. Publix apparently edited out “cum”—in this context the Latin word for “with”—since it was deemed too profane on its website’s algorithm. Jacob was “absolutely humiliated,” Koscinski told The Washington Post. “It was unbelievable. I ordered the special graduation edition cake. I can’t believe I’m the first one to ever write ‘Summa Cum Laude’ on a cake.” A Publix store manager reportedly offered to remake the cake, but Koscinski said she declined.
