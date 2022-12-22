Publix Heiress Planned to Spend Millions on Jan. 6 Protests
BAD INVESTMENT
An heiress to one of the largest grocery chains in the U.S. was planning to go all-in on funding mass protests at the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to testimony provided to the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection. Julie Fancelli, the heiress to the Publix fortune, allegedly donated hundreds of thousands to the likes of Alex Jones, Roger Stone and groups under the thumb of Charlie Kirk, seeking to fund groups protesting Congress’ certification of the presidential election. All in all, she allegedly told the House panel she was prepared to spend up to $3 million. The transcript of the 73-year-old’s deposition included a series of texts and references to several wire transfers, The Washington Post reports, as she communicated with the likes of Kimberly Guilfoyle and other Trump aides, hoping to get the three MAGA personalities to speak live at the event while funding efforts to bus people to the protest from around the country. “Charlie Kirk is my hero,” she said, according to the transcript.