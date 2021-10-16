Publix Heiress Spent $150K on GOP Attorneys General Org to Promote Jan. 6 March, Report Says
A conservative donor who is the heiress to the Publix Super Market empire appears to have spent more money to support the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the Capitol riots than was previously known. Julie Jenkins Fancelli gave $150,000 to the non-profit arm of the Republican Attorneys General Association, according to records reviewed by The Washington Post, a donation that may have paid for a robocall urging people to march on the U.S. Capitol to force Congress to “stop the steal.” That’s in addition to a $300,000 donation Fancelli made to the event’s organizers.
Both contributions were organized by Caroline Wren, the Trump ally subpoenaed by the House Jan. 6 select committee for her role in organizing the “Stop the Steal” rally outside the White House. The committee is also investigating what role, if any, state attorneys general had to play in encouraging people to go and in overturning the 2020 election results. A spokesman for the committee told The Washington Post confirmed it was seeking records related to the event’s funding.