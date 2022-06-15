Supermarket Scion Footed Bill for Kimberly Guilfoyle’s $60K Jan. 6 Speech: WaPo
Kimberly Guilfoyle’s silver tongue earned her a cool $60,000 for a two-and-a-half minute speech at the MAGA rally that then-President Donald Trump held hours before the Capitol insurrection. Where did that money come from? Your groceries, according to The Washington Post, which reported on Tuesday that Guilfoyle’s hefty speaking fee came courtesy of Julie Fancelli, the 72-year-old heir to her father’s Publix supermarket fortune. Two sources familiar with the situation told the Post that Fancelli, as sponsoring donor, had funneled the money through Charlie Kirk’s youth organization, Turning Point Action. The conservative nonprofit’s involvement in funding Guilfoyle’s speech was first reported by CNN earlier on Tuesday. The Post reported that Fancelli had in late December 2020 wired $650,000 to several groups listed as “participating” organizers of the rally on an archived version of the event’s website. Besides Turning Point Action, the newspaper has previously reported, these groups included Women for America First and the Republican Attorneys General Association’s nonprofit branch.