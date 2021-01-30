Publix Super Market Heiress Spent $300,000 on Jan. 6 ‘Stop the Steal’ Rally: WSJ
GROCERY MONEY
The Jan. 6 protest in D.C. that preceded the Capitol insurrection was funded in large part by Julie Jenkins Fancelli, a mega Trump donor and the heiress to the Publix Super Markets company. According to the Wall Street Journal, Fancelli donated $300,000 to Trump’s campaign fund for the event, which covered more than half of the costs for the rally at which former President Trump perpetuated the lie that the election had been stolen and encouraged his supporters to “fight like hell.”
Far-right activist Alex Jones coordinated the donation from Fancelli and pledged to donate $50,000 to the rally himself in exchange for a desirable speaking slot, according to documents acquired by the WSJ. Fancelli asked Trump ally Caroline Wren to handle planning for the event, and Wren collaborated with another far-right activist, Ali Alexander, to organize logistics. During the 2020 election campaign, Fancelli donated nearly $1 million to Trump.