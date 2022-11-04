CHEAT SHEET
Cops Charge Colorado Voter Who Allegedly Put USB Stick in Voting Machine
The Pueblo Police Department arrested Richard Patton, a 31-year-old registered Democrat in Pueblo, Colorado, on Thursday morning for allegedly tampering with a voting machine during a primary election on June 28. Patton allegedly put a USB thumb drive into the machine. Police say no data was accessed and voting wasn’t disrupted but it was alarming enough for Patton to be charged with felony tampering with voting equipment and misdemeanor cyber crimes. “We would like to assure the community that all voter safeguards put in place to protect the voter process were successful. No information has been found to be breached at this time. This is still an active and ongoing investigation,” the PD said in a statement.