Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rosselló Urged to Resign After Leaked Messages
Calls for the governor of Puerto Rico to resign have intensified following the leak of messages from a private group that revealed a vengeful approach in running the government, along with sexist and homophobic slurs. Gov. Ricardo Rosselló allegedly attacked journalists by discrediting stories and threatened to turn over political opponents to police in some of the messages posted on the encrypted app Telegram. Rosselló is also under fire for calling the former speaker of the New York City Council Melissa Mark-Viverito a “whore” and making homophobic remarks about singer Ricky Martin. CNN reports that Rosselló said he will not resign. “Despite the difficulties that we have internal and external, the work will continue and the agenda will be completed in all areas, social, educational, safety, health, infrastructure, recovery and everything related to the financial situation that is a high priority among others,” he said. Protesters took to the streets of the capital of San Juan on Monday, saying they feel disrespected and lied to by the governor.