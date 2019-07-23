CHEAT SHEET

    Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello’s Chief of Staff Resigns

    Shira Feder

    REUTERS

    Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló’s chief of staff, Ricardo J. Llerandi Cruz, has resigned amid mounting calls for the governor to step down. In addition to being secretary for the government, Cruz was also executive director of the Puerto Rico Trade and Export Company. His resignation will take effect on July 31. In a letter, Cruz, who participated in the infamous leaked chat that sparked huge street protests and public outrage against Rosselló, wrote that “the last few days have been extremely difficult for everyone” and that he had received “threats.” He said that he’d decided to “put the welfare of my family under consideration.”

