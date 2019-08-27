CHEAT SHEET
Puerto Rico Declares National Emergency as Tropical Storm Dorian Inches Towards Hurricane Status
Puerto Rico has declared a national emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Dorian, which forecasters predict will strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall on the island late Tuesday. “I urge citizens to activate their emergency plan with caution and peace of mind,” Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced announced via Twitter, adding that 360 shelters with a capacity of 48,500 people will be made available for those who do not have a safe place to hunker down for the storm. Many Puerto Ricans are still grappling with the effects of Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island in 2017. FEMA has already stationed supplies in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands ahead of this storm. The weather system is expected to reach Florida by the weekend but forecasters are not yet prepared to say if it will be a hurricane or just a rainmaker.