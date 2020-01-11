Puerto Rico Struck By 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday morning, bringing new power outages and damage to the island that has been rattled by quakes throughout the week. Saturday’s earthquake struck about eight miles off the coast of Indios, Puerto Rico, in the Caribbean, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The U.S. territory had been working to restore power after a 6.4 magnitude quake struck Tuesday, which killed at least one man, and a 5.2 magnitude aftershock struck on Friday afternoon. Electric Energy Authority, the island’s power company, said that parts of Lares, Adjuntas, Ponce, and San German lost electrical service after Saturday's quake, however, Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority said that power was 93 percent restored throughout the island. Since Dec. 28, about 500 earthquakes of magnitude 2.0 or higher have hit Puerto Rico, leading Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced to declare a state of emergency this week.