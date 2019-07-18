CHEAT SHEET
Tear Gas Used on Puerto Ricans Protesting Governor’s Leaked Homophobic Texts
Tear gas and rubber bullets have been used against protesters after thousands of Puerto Ricans took to the streets to voice their anger following the leak of homophobic and misogynistic texts sent by their governor. San Juan has seen days of protests following the publication of Ricardo Rosselló's texts, but the governor has refused to resign. Singer Ricky Martin, the subject of homophobic abuse in the messages, told reporters: “We are tired of the cynicism. They put down women, they put down the LGBT community, people with disability. Corruption, it is insane. We are tired. We can’t take it anymore.” Shortly before midnight, protesters began setting off fireworks and police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets in a significant escalation of violence on the streets. The unrest in Puerto Rico has forced multiple cruise ships to alter their itineraries, with Royal Caribbean calling off stops in San Juan on at least two of its cruises.