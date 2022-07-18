Pulitzer Board Responds to Trump’s Call to Strip NYT and WaPo’s Russiagate Prizes
TOO BAD
The Pulitzer Prize Board upheld the 2018 National Reporting Prize jointly awarded to The New York Times and The Washington Post for their reporting on the investigation into Russian collusion, it said Monday. The board conducted two independent reviews of each publication’s reporting, examining their work for inaccuracies or contradictory information that came out since the prize was awarded. “The separate reviews converged in their conclusions: that no passages or headlines, contentions or assertions in any of the winning submissions were discredited by facts that emerged subsequent to the conferral of the prizes,” the board said. The announcement came nearly two months after former President Donald Trump—who was partially implicated in the Russia probe for obstruction of justice—demanded the board revoke the prizes and derided them as a “distortion of fact and a personal defamation,” threatening to sue if it didn’t.