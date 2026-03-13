Pulitzer Prize-Winning Foreign Correspondent Dies at 81
Two-time Pulitzer Prize–winning New York Times correspondent John F. Burns, one of the paper’s most celebrated foreign reporters, has died at 81. Burns died Thursday of pneumonia at a care facility in Cambridge, according to The New York Times. Born in Nottingham in 1944, Burns began his journalism career in 1971 at The Globe and Mail in Toronto, covering Beijing, China. He joined The New York Times in 1975 and spent the next four decades reporting from some of the world’s most dangerous conflict zones, including Bosnia, Afghanistan, and Iraq. He was once described at the Times as the “consummate Foreign Desk fireman,” for his reputation for quickly getting to breaking news across the world. Over the course of his career, he also served in bureaus across South Africa, the Soviet Union, India, Pakistan, and London. During his tenure at the Times, he earned two Pulitzer Prize awards—first in 1993 for coverage of the Bosnian conflict and again in 1997 for reporting from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. He retired from the Times in 2015 with a career spanning 10 bureaus; his final assignment was covering the reburial of King Richard III. Burns is survived by his children, Jamie and Emily Scott-Long, from his first marriage, as well as a stepson and two sisters, Caroline and Bridget.