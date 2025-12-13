White Castle Recalls 1,000 Cases of Popular Sliders
BURGER BUYBACK
White Castle has recalled over 1,000 cases of its Original Sliders, according to an announcement from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall of 1,021 cases of its 4-count cartons was due to some containing Jalapeño Cheese Sliders with undeclared milk and soy, the FDA said. The allergens that pose a risk to those with milk and soy allergies were not listed on the Original Jalapeño carton label. They were shipped nationwide to mostly convenience stores, officials said. “The issue was discovered when a customer notified White Castle that they suffered a non-life-threatening allergic reaction after consuming one of the Jalapeño Cheese Sliders that was incorrectly packaged in the 4-count Original Sliders carton,” the recall on Friday stated. “No other reports of injury or illness have been received to date.” The recalled sliders are marked with UPC# 0-82988-02969-3, and the lot codes are either 9H203521 or 9H203522. Customers who have already purchased them can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers can also contact White Castle by calling 1-800-843-2728.