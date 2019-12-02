Cash-In on PUMA’s Cyber Monday Discounts on Both Full-Price and On-Sale Styles
Get those incognito tabs open–it’s Cyber Monday! To celebrate the biggest day in online shopping, PUMA is offering 40% off full-priced items, 30% off sale items, and sitewide discounts! Not sure where to begin? Here is a quick guide for PUMA's blowout sale.
PUMA's Essentials hoodies are designed for every hustle. Perfect for a quick morning jog or kicking back in after a long day a work, these hoodies are the definition of flexible style. Normally going for $45, readers can grab either the Essentials Men's Fleece Hoodie or the Essentials+ Woman's Cropped Hoodie for only $29.99.
Using the code HALFOFF will net you 50% off selected styles! This is a great opportunity to snag yourself or a friend some new kicks. The CELL Phase Men's Running Shoes (from $80 to $40!) will take your training to the next level with its cushioning CELL heels! A combination of performance and style, the NRGY Neko Engineer Knit Women's Running Shoes's (regularly $85, now $42.50) offer superior comfort from heel to toe. Now is the time to pounce on the best deals PUMA has to offer.
