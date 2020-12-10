Use PUMA’s Handy Gift Guide to Find the Right Holiday Presents For Everyone On Your List
Pounce On This
When it comes to athletic wear, PUMA is hard to beat. Just in time for the holidays, PUMA has curated an extensive gift guide filled with presents that will delight the fitness lovers and streetwear aficionados on your list. Order $35+ of merchandise and you will unlock free shipping and returns (just in case a size-swap is needed).
Classic and sporty, the Amplified Men’s Hoodie is available in six colors, has a relaxed fit, adjustable hood, and a cozy kangaroo front pocket. This hoodie will quickly become an everyday fave.
Amplified Men’s Hoodie
Was $50
Basic may be in the name, but these velour pants are everything but. They are soft, luxurious, elegant, and feature PUMA embroidered branding.
Modern Basics Women’s Velour Pants
Was $50
The Classic+ are PUMA's most iconic sneakers, available in five distinct colors, are unisex, and feature an oh-so-smooth suede finish.
Suede Classic+ Sneakers
Looking for more? The PUMA holiday gift guide has lots to offer! Enjoy savings on sneakers, PUMA’s best sellers, and styles for men, women, and children.
