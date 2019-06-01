PUMA > CHEETAH
PUMA Is Cutting 25% Off More Than 300 Items That Are Already on Sale
For a limited time, PUMA is giving you an extra 25% off virtually anything on sale and will ship your order for free. Use code BONUS25 to get the discount at checkout to save on already marked down items that cover the gamut. Women have more than 150 shoes to look through and we found some highlights like the Allbirds-style Radiate XT Women's Training Shoes for $38 (37% off). Its woven webbing gives you support and the lacing system means feet of any shape will find comfort inside these shoes — they’re styled to wear anywhere, from the gym to the party. Or consider the more knit-forward Neko Knit Women's Running Shoes, yours for $41 (45% off). Men have approximately the same amount of options to sift through. The Suede Classic+ Sneakers, which come in seven different colorways, give you an iconic look — first released in 1968 — for $49 (25% off). Or take a look at a men’s edition of the knit-forward Carson 2 X Knit Men's Running Shoes, which are going for $30 (50% off). This sale won’t last the weekend so don’t wait too long before looking through your options.
