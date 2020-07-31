These New PUMAs Let You Look (and Perform) Like an Elite Basketball Star
KEEP DREAMING
PUMA’s RS line has always been about bright, retro colors and high-performance materials. But now they’re taking street style to the court with a pair of ready-to-play basketball sneakers created in partnership with one of hip-hops hottest stars – J. Cole. His new signature basketball sneaker, the The RS-Dreamer is meant to be worn on and off the court, wherever your dreams take you.
Profoam throughout the midsole is made for energy return, so your movements are explosive. A full coverage rubber outsole uses a high-abrasion, sticky rubber compound for enhanced traction, letting you pivot on a dime. These shoes have JUST dropped, so snag a pair before the dream ends.
RS-Dreamer Basketball Shoes
