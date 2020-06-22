What to Shop From Puma’s Amazon Big Style Sale
Athletic clothing is pretty much all I’m planning on wearing this summer. Not only is it sweat wicking, it’s also breathable, lightweight, and casual, and so it seems to fit the current state we’re all in exceptionally well. PUMA makes some great athletic clothes, and they’re taking part in Amazon’s Big Style Sale too. Through the end of the week, they’re offering 30% sneakers and clothing. Since there’s so many good items to choose from, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.
Men’s T7 Track Pant: Find me a better sweatpant, I dare you. These sweats are a polyester-cotton blend with an elastic waistband for customized comfort.
Men’s Suede Smash V2: These classic sneakers come in over 25 different colors. They are 100% leather and make for the perfect casual yet athletic sneaker.
Women’s Swagger Leggings: These 90% cotton, 10% elastane tights are extremely comfortable and sweat-wicking. Plus, they come in 19 different colors.
Women’s Weave Xt Sneaker: Looking for a good pair of running shoes? These sneakers from Puma have a synthetic sole, that provide support on both sides and a fashionable touch.
