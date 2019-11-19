FRIENDS & FAMILY
PUMA’s Friends & Family Sale Features 40% Off Full-Price Items and an Extra 25% Off Sale Items
The sales keep piling up as we gear up for Black Friday, and PUMA is ready for it. PUMA is taking 40% off full-price styles and an extra 25% off sale styles with the code FRIENDS19. This is the perfect sale for anyone on your list that needs a little more athleisure in their life.
Grab the cozy-looking Essentials + Sherpa Women's Hooded Jacket, down to $45. This fuzzy zip-up hoodie is the exact thing they’ll want to throw on when the temperature drops. Pair it with the Essentials Fleece Women’s Pants for $26 and you’ve got a full outfit of coziness.
More in the market for a killer pair of kicks? The Pacer Next FS Men's Sneakers are down to $41 and are the perfect shoe for every day. It mixes your casual, everyday wear shoe with a training-inspired design. The foot-hugging mesh gives you lightweight support no matter your activity. Whatever you choose from this Friends & Family sale will give you (or whoever you gift) a new athleticwear look.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.