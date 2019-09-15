Grab Discounts on Both Full-Price and Sale Styles During PUMA’s Friends & Family Sale

Spend your weekend getting a better sense of just how many pieces in your workout collection you love. Once you do that, head over to PUMA’s Friends & Family Sale and pick up pieces you’ll actually enjoy wearing. Use the code PALS19 and get not only 40% off full-price styles but also an extra 30% off sale styles. There’s a whole slew of new arrivals that PUMA just launched that are included in the discount. Like the Thunder Nature Sneakers, down to $60 during the sale. Taking a page from ‘90s silhouettes, these chunky trainers give you all the trendiness you desire without the heft. They also come in a bold black/white/orange colorway or a more subdued gray/white mashup. Then there are the CELL Phase Women's Training Shoes, on sale for $48. These have a sculpted heel for added comfort and support plus an EVA midsole for extra cushioning no matter the workout you put them through. The Friends & Family sale is full of delights for your workout collection, so give it a long look and get your PUMA on. | Shop at PUMA >

