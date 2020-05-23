Stay Active This Summer With These Picks From PUMA’s MDW Sale
Activewear is the new always-wear these days. And if you’re looking for something new to wear this summer, PUMA is one of our favorite places to shop. They’re also having a big MDW sale, where you can get 30% off your entire order if you use the code WEEKEND30 at checkout. To help you parse through PUMA’s selection, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites from the brand.
RS-X Women’s Sneakers: PUMA is a retro icon, and these shoes are a blast from the past that will delight you now. They’re exaggerated, bulky, but that’s the point. With wonderful coloring, these running shoes stand out in the very best way and will give you unparalleled support with each stride.
RS-X Women’s Sneakers
Down From $110
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Athletics Women’s Leggings: Is there such a thing as too many leggings? These high waistband leggings have a tight but comfortable fit to keep you active all day, even if that just means walking over to the couch.
Athletics Women’s Leggings
Down From $35
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Fast Rider Source Men’s Sneakers: Coming in four different colorways, these sneakers are an awesome blast from the past. They look like old track shoes, and don’t sleep on the details on the bottom bottom sole is just as appealing as the top.
Fast Rider Source Men’s Sneakers
Down From $70
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Modern Sports Men’s Sweatpants: Sweatpants are the new normal. These are made for the athlete, or for your athleisure. With sweat wicking material, they’re perfect for taking a yoga class in, going on a morning jog, or for spending all day in your new office. Or, do all of those things in them. Even better.
Modern Sports Men’s Sweatpants
Down From $45
Free Shipping | Free Returns
