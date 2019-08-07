CHEAT SHEET
POUNCE ON SAVINGS
Get Your Gear in Check With PUMA’s Huge Private Sale
PUMA is back again with crazy-good savings during a huge Private Sale. Grab up to 70% off select styles and have a ball outfitting yourself in athleisure goodies. There’s so much to choose from between shoes and clothing for both men and women, so it’s best to start at the beginning. The Men’s NRGY Star Multi Running Shoes have a sleek all-black upper with a bold, patterned sole. They’re down to $44 (40% off) and give you the cushion, comfort, and grip you need to feel like you’re running on air. Or check out the Prowl Alt Knit Mesh Women's Running Shoes for $35 (46% off). Coming in three colors, these ultra-lightweight sneakers will help you stay quick on your feet. There’s seriously so much to choose from during this sale that you’ll want to kick your feet up and get comfortable as you scroll through the savings. | Shop at PUMA >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.