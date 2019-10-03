CHEAT SHEET
POUNCE ON THIS
Happening Now: PUMA’s Private Sale Gets You Up to 70% Off Select Styles
Fall is the perfect season to do some wardrobe rearranging. It’s also full of sales and deals that will help you get you new stuff without breaking the bank. Today and tomorrow only, PUMA is giving you up to 70% off styles of all kinds. There’s outerwear, running shoes, hoodies, and more, all on sale at a steep discount. The Prowl Alt Knit Mesh Women's Running Shoes are down to $30 and come with some high praise. These run-ready shoes come in three colorways to suit any style. If you’re looking more for an everyday shoe, the Astro Cup Suede Sneakers are your ticket, on sale for $30. Inspired by soccer, the Astro has a suede upper and a textured rubber sole for grip and style. This updated version includes a comfort insock that’s made from a super-comfy foam. But if you really want to show off your PUMA affinity, check out the warmCELL Ultralight Men’s Vest for $50. This is the perfect layering piece to get you through the transition from fall to winter, as it’s water-repellant to keep you dry. | Shop at PUMA >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.