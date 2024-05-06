Puppy-Killer Kristi Noem Suggests Biden’s Dog Should Be Shot, Too
‘SAY HELLO TO CRICKET’
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem could apparently care less about the backlash she’s received over revelations in her upcoming memoir that she shot her 14-month-old dog, Cricket, because now it appears she has a new target in sight: Joe Biden’s dog, Commander. During a fiery interview Sunday on Face the Nation, Noem, who is rumored to be a potential running mate for Donald Trump, was probed about a passage in the book where Noem reportedly states that one of her first priorities on day one in the White House would be to ensure Commander was nowhere to be seen–and should “say hello to Cricket.” “Are you doing this to try to look tough?” moderator Margaret Brennan asked Noem, who replied by referencing the German shepherd’s list of biting incidents. Commander was removed from the White House last October. “Joe Biden’s dog has attacked 24 Secret Service people,” Noem explained. “So how many people is enough people to be attacked and dangerously hurt before you make a decision on a dog?” Brenner interjected, “You’re saying he should be shot?” Noem did not reply directly, simply adding, “That’s what the president should be held accountable to.” Of her reaction to the backlash against Cricket, Noem said, “people need to understand who I am, and some of those difficult decisions... I made a difficult choice.” She added the additional killing of a goat–because it smelled and would chase kids–was “to protect people.”