Puppy-Killer Noem Trolled Over Latest ICE ‘Publicity Stunt’

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a scathing rebuke after Noem criticized the state’s sanctuary status in a press conference.

Emell Derra Adolphus
News Reporter

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 06: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testifies before the House Appropriations Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. Tasked with the Trump Administration's effort to deport millions of undocumented migrants from the United States, Noem testified before the Homeland Security Subcommittee about her department's FY 2026 budget request. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday made it clear that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is not welcome in his state.

The comments, in which he mocked Noem’s admitted dog-killing ways, came after she slammed the state’s sanctuary status in a press conference.

The enactment of Illinois’ TRUST Act, the Way Forward Act, the Welcoming City Act, and a Cook County ordinance, limits how local authorities can aid U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) agents in federal immigration enforcement actions. Noem claimed that “people are dying every day” because of such policies.

“People are evading justice,” Noem said during the conference, which was held near a street corner in downtown Springfield, reported the Chicago Tribune. Noem further alleged that Pritzker was “violating the Constitution” by not cooperating with the federal government.

“Governors like JB Pritzker don’t care if gangbangers, murderers, rapists and pedophiles roam free in his state,” she said.

Gov. JB Pritzker
Gov. JB Pritzker is a battle-tested Democrat known for his thick skin and bloated bank account. Chicago Tribune/TNS

However, Pritzker wasted no time throwing such allegations back in her face. Ahead of her visit, Pritzker mocked Noem’s dog-killing ways in a statement urging “all pet owners in the region to make sure all of your beloved animals are under watchful protection.”

The statement added, “Despite the Trump Administration being in office for more than 100 days and falsely accusing Illinois of not following federal and state law, Secretary Noem and her team does not communicate with the State of Illinois and has not asked for support or coordination to enforce immigration laws,”

Pritzker followed the press conference with another statement skewering Noem’s actions as attention-seeking, The Hill reported.

“Trump-Noem publicity stunts do not make our communities safer or our immigration system smarter. Illinois doesn’t need to abuse power or ignore the Constitution to keep our people safe,” said Pritzker. “Like the millions of Americans asking for sensible, humane immigration reform, I encourage the Secretary to spend less time performing for Fox News and more time protecting the Homeland.”

Noem’s press conference came as her “real ID” deadline went into effect, requiring travelers to have a state-issued driver’s license or ID card meeting security requirements. But many travelers reported that the enforcement appeared to be mostly superficial.

In Illinois, Pritzker also reminded Noem that she was visiting the state during Latino Unity Day.

“Secretary Noem must have not realized she was visiting during Latino Unity Day where we come together celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of our community,” Pritzker said. “Today, Secretary Noem was met by a force stronger than her: the people of Illinois.”

News Reporter

